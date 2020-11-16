10 Epic Rock Star ‘Muppets’ Moments

Some of the most iconic rock star cameos in TV history have taken place on The Muppets Show. From an epic Dave Grohl drum battle to an uncharacteristically playful performance by Prince, we rounded up 10 immortal moments.

Dave Grohl lit up the Internet after going up against Animal in a drum battle. “I’ve been waitin’ years for this, Animal,” Grohl said before the rock ’n’ roll Muppet responded, “Now we see who best.” The two musicians crushed their kits together, eventually declaring each other as the superior drummer.

Remember when Alice Cooper cameoed on an entire episode of The Muppets? One of the most memorable moments came when Sam the Eagle confronted Cooper in his dressing room. “Mr. Cooper,” Sam began. “Let me come right to the point. You, sir, are a demented, sick, degenerate, barbaric, naughty, freako!” Of course, the shock rock icon’s response was, “Why, thank you!”

Some of these moments happened away from The Muppet Show set. On an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Fozzy the bear guested beside Ozzy Osbourne. “We almost worked together,” Fozzy declared, “but when Kermit came in wearing a cape, Ozzy almost bit his head off.” Ozzy responded, “What am I talking to a fucking sock puppet for?!”

