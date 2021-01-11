Dave Grohl Reveals He Still Dreams About Nirvana

Dave Grohl is one of the few musicians who went from one of the world’s biggest bands to building yet another of the world’s biggest bands from scratch. But in a new interview, the Foo Fighters frontman revealed he still has dreams about Nirvana.

“I still have dreams that we’re in Nirvana, that we’re still a band,” Grohl tells Classic Rock. “I still dream there’s an empty arena waiting for us to play, but I don’t sit down at home and run through ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by myself. It’s just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It’s bittersweet.”

Of course, Grohl lived his dream in early 2020, minus Kurt Cobain. The surviving members of Nirvana reunited for a one-off show in Hollywood, playing five songs with St. Vincent, Beck and Dave Grohl’s daughter Harper on vocals.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable singing a song that Kurt sang,” Grohl says. “I feel perfectly at home playing those songs on the drums. And I love playing them with Krist [Novoselic, bass] and Pat [Smear, guitar] and another vocalist.”

Back in 2014, Krist Novoselic shared that he also dreams about Nirvana. “I have dreams about Kurt,” he told the Young Turks. “I’m so happy to see him in a dream, like, ‘Oh my god, it’s so good to see you.’ Then we’re always like, ‘Okay, let’s go play.' We’re always going to go play music, so there’s some kind of connection there, which is good. That’s what it’s all about.”