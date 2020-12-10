Dave Grohl + Greg Kurstin Releasing a Song a Day for Hanukkah

Tis the holiday season, and Dave Grohl is hitting as many fans as possible this year as they celebrate their holidays. Though not Jewish, Grohl has teamed up with The Bird and the Bee's Greg Kurstin (who is Jewish) to record and release a song a day for all eight nights of Hanukkah.

"This year instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah," said Grohl in the video announcement below.

The announcement was also teased with the message: "With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hanukkah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses... we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!"

Hanukkah starts tonight (Dec. 10) and runs through Dec. 18. The pair also dropped the hashtag #hanukkahsessions in case you're looking for their songs on social media.

Dave Grohl + Greg Kurstin Announce "The Hanukkah Sessions"

Grohl has a long running friendship with Kurstin, who produced Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold, while The Bird and the Bee singer Inara George guested on the track "Dirty Water."

It should be noted that the pair technically didn't completely pass on a Christmas song. Back in October, Grohl lent his thunderous drum skills to a Zeppelin-esque cover of "The Little Drummer Boy" for The Bird and the Bee's Put Up the Lights holiday album. Check that out here.