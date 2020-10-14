Nothing says Christmas like a Led Zeppelin beat ... at least it will now after you hear Dave Grohl's contribution to The Bird and The Bee's new holiday cover of "The Little Drummer Boy."

Grohl has a long running friendship with the indie-rock duo, with Greg Kurstin producing Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold, while singer Inara George guested on the track "Dirty Water." So the pairing came about naturally with Grohl sitting in on drums for the cover which is part of The Bird and The Bee's Put Up the Lights holiday album.

While you've probably heard "Little Drummer Boy" frequently throughout your life, it's rare that it's ever had as sick a drum beat as you'll get here, with Grohl channeling John Bonham with a Led Zeppelin "When the Levee Breaks"-esque backing. Grohl, of course, has a Zeppelin tie as well, playing with John Paul Jones in Them Crooked Vultures.

Though The Bird and The Bee's music at times tends to be on the lighter side, they definitely have harder rock sensibilities, breaking from their traditional album cycle last year to deliver Interpreting the Masters Vol. 2: A Tribute to Van Halen.

Rather than jumping into their next original album, The Bird and the Bee decided to spread a little holiday cheer in this bah-humbug year. Familiar holiday classics like "Deck the Halls" and "Sleigh Ride" sit alongside original The Bird and The Bee holiday songs "Merry Merry" and "You and I at Christmas Time."

“I’m so happy it’s finally here,” stated Greg Kurstin. “We included some of our favorite holiday songs and wrote a couple of originals too. One of my favorite songs we wrote is 'You and I at Christmas Time' which was written through email. I sent Inara the piano part and I was blown away by what she sang over it.”

“Working on a holiday record during summer is always strange, no matter what the circumstance,” commented Inara George. “But working on a holiday album during the summer, and a global pandemic, worldwide civil rights protesting, historical wildfires and the lead up to the most important election of our lives is really, really strange. Although, I have to admit, it felt like such a sweet little momentary escape singing “Chestnuts Roasting on an open fire…” all alone in my closet. It was a little respite from reality.”

Check out both the original track "You and I At Christmas Time" and the Grohl-guesting "Little Drummer Boy" in the players below and pre-order the Put the Lights Up album ahead of its Oct. 23 release at this location.

The Bird and The Bee Featuring Dave Grohl, "Little Drummer Boy"

The Bird and The Bee, "You and I At Christmas Time"

The Bird and The Bee, Put Up the Lights Artwork + Track Listing

No Expectation / Release Me Records

1. You and I At Christmas Time

2. The Christmas Song

3. Sleigh Ride

4. Deck The Halls

5. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Dave Grohl)

6. Christmas Time Is Here

7. Merry Merry

8. Hallelujah Chorus