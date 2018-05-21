In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 21, 2018:

- During a chat with Rhythm Magazine, Bill Ward revealed that he's finished a new book. The legendary Black Sabbath revealed that his book is focused on "poems and statements and things like that." He's also been writing music with plans for another Day of Errors release.

- Fit for a King have announced a summer headline tour, taking out Like Moths to Flames and Currents for dates in July and August. See the stops and get more details here.