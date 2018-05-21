Dave Grohl Judges BBQ Cooking Contest, Plus News on Bill Ward, Fit for a King + More
In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 21, 2018:
- Dave Grohl showed up as a judge at the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest over the weekend. And yes, Grohl appeared to make fast friends and enjoy some jamming, as seen in a number of social media posts here, here, here, here, here and here.
- During a chat with Rhythm Magazine, Bill Ward revealed that he's finished a new book. The legendary Black Sabbath revealed that his book is focused on "poems and statements and things like that." He's also been writing music with plans for another Day of Errors release.
- Fit for a King have announced a summer headline tour, taking out Like Moths to Flames and Currents for dates in July and August. See the stops and get more details here.
- Time appears to be circular for Michael "Jag" Jagmin and Jonathan Kintz, as the onetime Odd Project pair have turned up with the new band Signals. Jagmin is probably better known for his time with A Skylit Drive, while Kintz counts Of Mice & Men among his credits. Signals just issued their new song, "The New American Religion." Take a listen to the driving rocker here.