Dave Grohl Nominated for 2022 Audie Award for ‘The Storyteller’ Audiobook

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl could be in line to add to his trophy case, albeit in an area he's not usually accustomed. Grohl has been nominated for Audiobook of the Year at the 2022 Audie Awards for the audio translation of his memoir, "The Storyteller."

Grohl is one of our finalists in the category that includes Andy Weir's "Hail Mary," which was narrated by Ray Porter, "A Promised Land" that was written and narrated by Barack Obama, and Nathan Harris' "The Sweetness of Water" that was narrated by William DeMerritt. In addition to writing his memoir, Grohl also narrated the audiobook.

Grohl's book centered around his life stories, offering insight on how he first started writing and working in music to some of the experiences he's shared as a member of Scream, Nirvana and Foo Fighters and rubbing elbows with some of music's biggest names. The book description cited "jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards, dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming with Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard to flying halfway around the world for one epic night with my daughters."

The winners of the Audie Awards will be announced March 4 by the Audio Publishers Association during a ceremony hosted by actor Kal Penn and livestreamed via their website. You can see the nominees in multiple other categories at this location.