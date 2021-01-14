See Photos of Dave Grohl Through the Years

Dave Grohl is like the cool rock 'n' roll uncle everyone wishes they had. Whether he's pounding away on the drums or wailing away behind the mic, he's always got a smile on his face and making people feel at home.

Grohl was born in Ohio on Jan. 14, 1969. As per the Record, he went to see his very first live show at the age of 13 — a punk band called Naked Raygun, and from that point on he was a huge punk fan. He learned the guitar and the drums, and joined the band Scream as their drummer when he was 17.

While in Scream, Grohl became acquainted with the Melvins, particularly frontman Buzz Osborne. When Osborne's friends in Nirvana, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic, were looking for a drummer, he connected them with Grohl. The rest was history.

Following the death of Cobain in 1994, Grohl recorded a 15-track demo where he performed all of the instrumentation himself, as noted in the New York Times. That demo later became the Foo Fighters' self-titled debut album.

Grohl recruited several other rockers to join him for the project, and has been the frontman and guitarist of the Foo Fighters ever since. He's the drummer and voice behind some of the greatest rock songs we know today, and is just a damn legend overall.

