Dave Grohl Remembers Feeling ‘Strange’ After Kurt Cobain Died

Kurt Cobain's death in 1994 was extremely sudden and unexpected, and fellow Nirvana bandmate and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl remembers going through a strange grieving process in the days and months that followed the tragedy.

“I didn’t really have a plan,” Grohl admitted to BBC [via Ultimate Classic Rock]. “When everything’s sort of turned upside down and shaken up like that, you just wake up every day thinking, ‘Who am I, where am I, what am I doing?’"

The rocker specifically recalled a feeling of uncertainty the day after Cobain was found dead. He didn't exactly know what to do with himself, and he felt "strange" that he was given another day, but his bandmate wasn't.

"I believe it was then that I started to realize, ‘Oh, okay, you have to do everything once again.' Meaning like, I have to make a pot of coffee and this is my first pot of coffee since Kurt’s gone. I have to go upstairs and get dressed. This is the first thing I’ll wear since Kurt has been gone. It goes like that," he described.

"I honestly don’t know what I did. It was months and months and months.”