Dave Grohl Wants to Write His Own Memoir One Day

As we've seen with his "Dave's True Stories" Instagram page, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl can be quite eloquent when sharing his stories. So it should come as no surprise that if he's able to write his memoir one of these days, he wants to do it himself rather than turning it over to a ghost writer.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Grohl was asked about the idea of working on a memoir. He explained previously meeting a book agent at a barbecue and being told the process of doing an extensive interview which the writer could then turn around in his voice.

"I thought, "F--- that," said Grohl. "I come from a family of writers, and granted I’m a black sheep but I’m not that bad, my God. So I figured you know if I were to ever write a book, it would be in my hand. I've considered it for f---in' years but A, I never had the time, and B, I never felt like I was ready because every day something happens that I’d love to write about, and I’d hate to write sort of a typical autobiography. So years ago I thought, 'Well maybe it will just a collection of anecdotes — maybe instead of it just being my life in 300 pages it could be just funny stories.'

Speaking of anecdotes, that's exactly what Grohl has been sharing since the pandemic started. His Dave's True Stories page has revisited tales involving Pantera, Prince and David Bowie so far, with more in the works. "I wake up in the morning and I’m like, 'Ooh, is it gonna be the Joan Jett story or the Iggy Pop story?,'" says Grohl. "It usually takes a couple days for me to kind of pick through and chop up and spit them out, but right now the most important thing to me is that people find a little bit of hope and joy in life instead of just going down like a dark spiral."

Meanwhile, things have slowed down for Grohl who had a big year planned for Foo Fighters that included their 25th anniversary celebration at DC Jam that got canceled due to the pandemic.

"I try not to think about it too much, because we put about a year’s worth of work into this year — meaning we started preparing multiple projects all to release now. There was a documentary, there was another secret project that we were so excited about, there was a tour, there’s a new album, we made a video... I mean, all of these things are just waiting to be released, and I was really looking forward to all of them to come out together for the anniversary," said the singer, who added that he initially turned his focus to family when everything started to shut down but now he's starting to return to music.