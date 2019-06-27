Dave Mustaine isn’t backing down following his recent cancer diagnosis. On June 25, Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren posted a photo of Mustaine in the recording studio, revealing the thrash legend will continue recording Megadeth’s new album.

Mustaine shared his current battle with throat cancer earlier this month, adding he’s already begun treatment. “I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate,” Dave optimistically added.

Though Megadeth were forced to cancel most of their 2019 shows, the band’s follow-up to Dystopia continues to be worked on. “Dave Mustaine working on #megaalbum16 like a true warrior. Let's keep Dave and his family in our thoughts,” Verbeuren shared on Instagram.

Megadeth’s 2019 Megacruise will continue as scheduled and bassist David Ellefson is hopeful that the entire band can attend. As for Mustaine, he recently took a moment to appreciate the fans. “I wanted to take a moment real quick to thank my family, friends and the best fans in the world for all your support and love the last few days. We’re gonna beat this thing together.”