We've been patiently waiting as the updates on Megadeth's new album slowly roll in, but now we actually may have a name for it. Frontman Dave Mustaine recently disclosed the working title for the new record in a live Q&A, and also teased a little snippet of it.

Mustaine made an appearance in a Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass over the weekend, and a Reddit user recorded some of the Megadeth frontman's responses during it.

"The tentative album title we have right now is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead," Mustaine said. "We may change that, because there's some other titles, and I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything."

The frontman also played a little bit of audio from the new set of songs, but didn't provide any further details. Hey, that's good enough for us! Check out the video clip below.

The last we heard about the album was in November when Mustaine confirmed that he still had to record his vocals and solos, but based on the preview he shared, at least some of that seems to have been completed.