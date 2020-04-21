Jane's Addiction and Royal Machines guitarist Dave Navarro is teaming up with the Punk Rock & Paintbrushes collective to issue his "More Government Care?" limited edition signed art prints, with proceeds from the sale going to aid the Sidewalk Project initiative to help the houseless community.

Navarro's art print makes a poignant statement not only about the U.S. treatment of immigrant children, but also strikes a chord during the current Covid-19 crisis. The guitarist recently included the "More Government Care?" in a New York art exhibition and now the piece is available as a limited edition 16" x 20" giclee print on 320 gsm cold press paper with archival links. Each of the 100 prints are individually numbered and signed by Navarro (lifeafterdeath). You can purchase them here.

Dave Navarro / lifeafterdeath, "More Government Care?"

Lifeafterdeath

As previously stated, proceeds from the sales of the signed prints will go to The Sidewalk Project, which is currently helping the houseless with food, education and kits that help those in need cope during the Covid-19 epidemic. Since the start of the crisis, they have distributed over 600 masks to frontline workers and unhoused people around the world. They've also established mutual aid networks with other organizations that focus on tenants rights. Learn more about The Sidewalk Project here.

Photo by Emily T. Nielsen

Emily T. Nielsen, Getty Images

Dave Navarro, known as lifeafterdeath in the art world, says of his "More Government Care?" artwork, “This piece ... was conceived at the height of the border crisis conversation while facts about the treatment of the children had begun to surface — the border toilets with sinks, the cages, the filth and lack of humanity. Children were separated from their parents and the country was outraged to see such atrocities. We had created prisons of trauma...Containers that held the innocent. Nobody spoke of the lifetime of trauma these children were to face upon their eventual relocation or release."

He continues, "Today, our immigrant population is facing an even more perilous crisis as COVID-19 has ravaged our world. Reports have suggested that our Latino communities are at higher risk and many cases go unreported due to the lack of available health care and the fear of deportation. Our undocumented are now afraid to seek help and testing, resulting in more deaths and the spreading of the virus within their communities. Our government has shown them that they have no empathy. In turn, these communities fear speaking up and being noticed."

"Now that we are all locked up, which is sadly ironic, our system continues to deepen the suffering of our undocumented," adds Navarro. "When this piece was done in 2019, I had hoped for it to be a commentary on a very small window in our history. Today, in 2020, it speaks with more volume.”

Check out a bit of the "More Government Care?" art installation in New York here.

Lifeafterdeath, "Black Dahlia"

Lifeafterdeath

Lifeafterdeath, "Love Is All We Need"

Lifeafterdeath

Emily T. Nielsen, a founder of both Punk Rock & Paintbrushes and The Sidewalk Project said, "Working with Dave has been such a positive experience as we support his efforts in changing the world through his art and making an impact on those that are listening and watching. Dave has a mission with his art, and through his personal experiences these are truly seen in this work. We are very grateful to work with such a driven artist who can see the larger picture in why art can truly bring us together."

In related news, lifeafterdeath recently partnered with street and fine artist Unfukyourself to launch the conceptual clothing line Duel Diagnosis that celebrates the things that make us special and gifted.