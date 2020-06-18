David Draiman: New Disturbed Music Is ‘In Its Infancy’

Quarantine has given people more downtime than they could have ever imagined, so it's no surprise that a lot of musicians have been working on new music since they've been home. David Draiman says Disturbed are amongst those artists, and their new music is "in its infancy."

Draiman shared the news during a video chat with Download Festival TV. The singer has spent a large chunk of his time homeschooling his son throughout the pandemic, but confirmed that he's been writing and making new music with the rest of the band as well.

"The rest of the time, I'm just messing around a little bit with music here and there. Nothing crazy," he said. "We've got some stuff in its infancy. One song, definitely, that's killer in our back pocket, we just haven't tracked it. And we've got a few more song ideas, nothing that's been hashed out enough."

Making music through video chat services like Zoom, however, hasn't been the most ideal situation, according to the frontman.

"At least it's some kind of real-time connection so that you can be creating together improvisationally to an extent, but there's still issues with audio — it's not as clear as you want it sometimes, there's too much compression and you lose level," he explained. "It's a challenge, and the vibe isn't there. There's nothing that replaces you being in front of your co-songwriter and being able to feed off each other's energy and create in person."

Disturbed were set to head out on tour with Staind and Bad Wolves in support of The Sickness' 20th anniversary, but that was postponed until 2021 due to Covid-19. Stay tuned for the updated itinerary.

David Draiman Interview with Download Festival TV