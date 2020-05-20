This summer was looking one of the biggest touring years yet, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused another major touring run to readjust. Disturbed's planned 20th anniversary tour celebrating The Sickness album will be moving to 2021.

The band issued a statement on the matter which reads as follows:

Hello Disturbed Ones! We hope you and your families are all doing well during this crazy time. We have waited as long as we possibly could to finalize the plans for our 20th Anniversary of the Sickness summer tour. We had hoped that there would be some clear direction and guidelines on how mass gatherings would be conducted this summer. Unfortunately, that clarity has not come and out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to RESCHEDULE until Next Summer. We are working to get these dates rescheduled and look forward to sharing an update soon. At the time the dates are rescheduled, refund options will become available, for further details visit LiveNation.com/refund. Thank you for understanding. Please stay safe and we can't wait to rock. David, Dan, Mike and John

While the dates have yet to be announced for the rescheduled run, you can monitor the band's touring via their website.

The Sickness album put Disturbed on the map as one of the 21st century's major rock forces. The album, released March 7, 2000, gave us the hit songs "Stupify," "Down With the Sickness," "Voices" and "The Game." Though it only peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, it has become a major seller for the group, currently certified as 9 times platinum (for 9 million albums sold).