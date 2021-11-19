David Draiman + Nita Strauss Give ‘Dead Inside’ Live Debut

Disturbed's David Draiman and Nita Strauss have given their new duet "Dead Inside" its first live performance. The Alice Cooper guitarist's first time releasing solo music with a vocalist was with none other than David Draiman.

The new song leans more in a hard rock direction and according to Strauss, "David's voice and powerful lyrics took this song to a level I could never have imagined!"

The duo "have been friends for years," says Draiman and he adds that their song came together in a matter of just a couple of days. He also states that he's "incredibly proud of how it turned out and honored to be a part of it."

Strauss and Draiman performed the song together last night (Nov. 18) at the legendary Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood.The two put on a dynamic performance as they head bang together. Strauss shreds and Draiman sings while standing face-to-face and locking eyes.

Draiman encourages the crowd to cheer on Strauss as she destroys the guitar solo. The duo look extremely happy and comfortable performing together and we're sure it won't be the last time they perform the song live.

As Strauss bows, Draiman tells the crowd, "Make some noise for Nita Strauss!" and the two give each other a hug. Strauss called the night "one of the best nights of my whole life!"

You can watch Strauss and Draiman's very first live performance of "Dead Inside" together below.

Nita Strauss & David Draiman, "Dead Inside" (Live Debut)