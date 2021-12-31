David Lee Roth Cancels New Year’s Shows in Las Vegas

David Lee Roth's first two shows of his Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day have been canceled. One of the musician's in Roth's backing band has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the shows in the residency, on Jan. 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22, seem to still be on. You can grab tickets here.

In a press release sent to 13 Action News, Roth's camp states, "“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly.”

The Van Halen singer announced that he would end is career with his Las Vegas shows the first weeks of January. In an audio message, Roth explained. "Look, I'm vulnerable. I feel sensitive. If I sound that way to you, I'm in the middle of my first retirement. And I'm gonna extend my world goodbye tour of Las Vegas at the House Of Blues for two more weekends — like any good fucking barbecue. Just like you would, if you could," (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

Unfortunately, Roth isn't the only one who has had to cancel New Year's celebrations due to COVID. Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong announced yesterday (Dec. 30) that he would not be making his appearance at Miley's New Year's Party due to being exposed to the virus over the holiday.

Many bands set to celebrate in New York have also canceled their concerts, including the Strokes, Phish and Yo La Tengo.