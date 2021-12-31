Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cancels Appearance at Miley Cryus’ NYE Gig Due to COVID-19

Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong has backed out of Miley's New Year's Eve Party, a concert hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to ring in the new year tonight (Dec. 31). He broke the news in an update on his Instagram story. You can view the post below.

Armstrong noted that he was exposed to COVID, but fortunately tested negative. Out of an abundance of caution, he has decided not to travel to Miami, Florida, for the celebration.

Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h are all still slated to perform at the two-hour show, which will be streamed live on NBC and Peacock starting at 10:30 EST. So far, there has been no word from NBC on whether or not there will be a replacement for Armstrong.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party replaces Carson Daly's New Year's Eve special, which he had hosted on NBC since 2004. Lorne Michael of Saturday Night Live is executive producing the event. You can find out how to watch the special here.

Despite the craziness of the pandemic, which caused Green Day to postpone their "Hella Mega" tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, Armstrong has still kept busy. Last December, he reunited the band's side project, The Network, and dropped Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! He also teased new music from Green Day earlier this month.

Green Day is also set to perform with Machine Gun Kelly (along with four other big feature acts) at the three-night Music Fest preceding the Super Bowl between Feb. 10 and 12.

Rock fans can also check out Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, as well as Måneskin performing on Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve special on ABC tonight (Dec. 31). Go to newyearsrockineve.com and tune in.