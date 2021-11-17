Green Day + Machine Gun Kelly to Play Pre-Super Bowl Festival

For the third year in a row, the three-night Music Fest will precede the Super Bowl with Green Day and Machine Gun Kelly representing rock as two of six big feature acts set to take the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles between Feb. 10 and 12.

This year's Super Bowl will be held at the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium, the joint home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers and, 15 miles away at the Staples Center, three nights of music will take place before two yet-to-be-determined teams will face off for their shot to hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

The first night of Music Fest, Feb. 10, will feature Halsey, whose latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power was co-produced and co-written by Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor and his frequent collaborator Atticus Ross, and Machine Gun Kelly, who landed a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 last year with his pop-punk album Tickets To My Downfall. Special guests for this night will be announced at a later time.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani (with Mickey Guyton) will perform the following night, with Green Day and Miley Cyrus on tap for the final night on Feb. 12.

The event is staged by the NFL's official hospitality partner, On Location, with Bud Light serving as the sponsor.

"Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to host this incredible festival for a celebration of everything the city represents," said On Location President, Paul Caine. "This unforgettable staple of Super Bowl weekend anchors an exciting slate of On Location experiences."

“We’re absolutely thrilled that our Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is returning to bring passionate music and football fans' never seen before performances," added Lane Joyce, Director of Experiential Marketing for Bud Light. "With this year's festival taking place in the iconic Staples Center, we’re excited about the line-up of musicians we have brought together across various genres, and can’t wait to bring people in Los Angeles even more fun to what is already set to be a big weekend."

Lee Zeidman, President of Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE, offered, "STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE are incredibly excited and honored to host three amazing nights of music as part of Super Bowl Music Fest. We look forward to welcoming music and football fans to downtown as part of Super Bowl week in Los Angeles.”

"Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest has quickly become one of the most anticipated fan events of the week. Three nights of incredible talent at an amazing venue in Los Angeles as the Super Bowl returns to the city for the first time in nearly 30 years will make this year’s music fest the most exciting ever,” commented NFL EVP of Club Business & Events, Peter O’Reilly.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 10AM ET / 7AM PT here.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Schedule

On Location / Bud Light

Feb. 10 — Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly (special guests TBA)

Feb. 11 — Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton

Feb. 12 — Green Day and Miley Cyrus