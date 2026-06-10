MGK isn't letting a self-inflicted back injury get in the way of his tour.

The singer and rapper took a tumble this week following a June 6 performance at the Meadows Music Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, as part of his Lost Americana tour.

Following the concert, MGK migrated to Mezzo Grille in the neighboring Middletown to DJ an after-party. During his Fred Durst collab "FIX UR FACE," he somersaulted off a roof and crash-landed into a crowd of people, who evidently failed to support his weight.

READ MORE: Why MGK Dissed Yungblud in New Song With Fred Durst

You can see footage of the failed "stage dive," uploaded to YouTube by Front Row Queen, below.

Watch MGK's Failed Stage Dive at After-Party

MGK Says 'The Show Must Always Go On' Despite Back Injury

MGK (born Colson Baker) addressed his injury on a June 9 Instagram story that has since expired.

"I messed my back up really, really bad," he said. "I'm having trouble even just standing or picking things up. I can't even stand up without using my arms and my upper body strength to help support my back. If I'm moving funky at any of these upcoming shows, I don't want you to think I'm not giving it my all. I'm just really, really fucking hurt, dude. Like, it hurts to breathe. But I'm gonna mentally heal. I know this is a big mental game, and I know that my body is pretty indestructible. So I just gotta ... and nothing's more important than the show going on. I don't cancel anything."

The singer also indicated he would not cancel any upcoming shows in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that said "the show must always go on."

Indeed, MGK resumed his Lost Americana tour on Tuesday with a rousing performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Fan footage shows dozens, if not hundreds, of fans flooding the stage during "bloody valentine" off 2020's Tickets to My Downfall.

"Two days ago my back wouldn't even let me stand back upright from lifting a toilet seat," MGK wrote on his Instagram story following the show. "Tonight we did a 2 hour concert."

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