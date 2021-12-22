Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile to Rock Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party for NBC

Which rockers will you ring in the New Year with? NBC has revealed the music lineup for their Miley's New Year's Eve Party hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, with Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Brandi Carlile amongst the eclectic lineup of performers.

Though Green Day did not have a new album in 2021, they were plenty busy releasing the aerobic-ready single "Here Comes the Shock," the rock radio ready "Pollyanna" and the classic sounding "Holy Toledo," as well as a live cover of KISS' "Rock and Roll All Nite" from their "Hella Mega" touring.

Carlile, meanwhile, released her seventh studio album, In These Silent Days, back in October. The album featured the single "Right On Time."

You can also look for Cyrus to likely visit music from her Plastic Hearts album in addition to her hosting duties. Other guests announced for the night include Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h with some surprises guests expected to drop in as well.

The New Year's Eve festivities will air on NBC from Miami starting at 10:30PM ET and also will be live-streamed on Peacock.

Rock fans can also look for Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, as well as "Beggin'" superstars Maneskin playing on ABC's Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve special, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, on ABC New Year's Eve night.