Green Day booted a fan from the stage during a recent concert after he played Oasis' "Wonderwall" instead of the band's own "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

You can see video of the exchange below.

The stunt took place at Green Day's Monday (June 30) show at Luxexpo Open Air in Luxembourg. The rockers ended their set with "Good Riddance," and, as is custom at their shows, they invited a fan onstage to play guitar during the song.

After the fan insisted he could play "Good Riddance" (spoiler: he could not), he and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared a brief exchange, with Armstrong saying exasperatedly, "You told me you could play this one!"

When the fan started strumming the classic Oasis hit instead, Armstrong exclaimed, "Oh, fuck me!" and wrested his guitar back from the fan. Security then promptly removed him from the stage as Armstrong quipped, "Nice try."

One Threads user joked that the fan wasn't actually playing "Wonderwall," but Green Day's own "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" — a nod to the fact that both songs share a chord progression and have been the subject of fan-made mash-ups.

Billie Joe Armstrong Calls Out Fan for Shooting Him With Water Gun: 'I'll Beat Your A--'

Green Day's ongoing European tour has turned into quite the headline-grabbing affair. During their recent performance at Germany's Hurricane Festival, Armstrong called out a fan who kept shooting him with a water gun.

The frontman put down his guitar during "Jesus of Suburbia," walked off-mic and told the fan, "I'll beat your ass. Do you understand me?" The show continued without a hitch after that — a far cry from '90s when Armstrong engaged in giant mud fights with the audience and jumped into the crowd to fight disruptive fans.

Green Day's tour continues on Wednesday in Amsterdam. They've got dates booked through the end of September. Oasis, meanwhile, will kick off their reunion tour on Friday in Cardiff, Wales.