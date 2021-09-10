Green Day on Friday (Sept. 10) released a live cover version of "Rock and Roll All Nite," the '70s KISS anthem the Billie Joe Armstrong-led rockers often perform in concert, to mark the end of their Hella Mega Tour — or at least the U.S. leg of it — with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

The new rendition of the nostalgic tune, now available on most streaming services, captures the energy Green Day exuded onstage as they returned to rocking the country this summer after the Hella Mega Tour got sidelined due to the pandemic in 2020. And if that's not enough Green Day fun for you, there's also a video of them pranking their tourmates Weezer onstage.

Listen to Green Day's take on KISS' "Rock and Roll All Nite" down toward the bottom of this post.

"The @HellaMegaTour may be over (for now), but we're still driving you crazy with 'Rock and Roll All Nite' (Live From Hella Mega) out now," Green Day revealed alongside a preview video for the cover on Friday. The Hella Mega Tour resumes in Europe in 2022.

"Rock and Roll All Nite," a jukebox staple for almost 50 years now, appears in its original version on KISS' 1975 album Dressed to Kill. It was that effort's first single.

KISS were on their own tour as of late, an extended farewell run that resumed this year, but some shows were stalled after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19 at separate times. See the remaining Hella Mega Tour dates below.

Green Day, "Rock and Roll All Nite" (Live From Hella Mega) [KISS Cover]

Hella Mega Tour 2022 European Dates

June 19 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel Stadion

June 21 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

June 22 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

June 24 – London, England @ London Stadium

June 25 – Huddersfield, England @ Smith Stadium

June 27 – Dublin, Ireland @ TBA

June 29 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park

July 2 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena