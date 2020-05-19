Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer Postpone Stadium Tour to 2021
UPDATE: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have released a joint statement explaining the postponement of all 2020 'Hella Mega' tour dates. The statement reads, "Hopefully this doesn't come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone's safety is our highest priority so we've officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the 'Hella Mega' tour until next year. We'll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold on to those tickets. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options as well. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021."
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have all dropped new songs in anticipation for a stadium run starring all three bands.
It’s been three years since Revolution Radio came out, so naturally it’s time for lucky album No. 13. Green Day’s next album, Father of All Motherfuckers, will be one of the first of the new decade, coming out Feb. 7 via Warner. Fans can hear the album’s title track in the player below.
“Father of All Motherfuckers” marks a head-turning direction for Green Day, with Billie Joe Armstrong singing entirely in falsetto over fast tempo instrumentals dating back to the glory days of classic rock.
“It’s got a unicorn on the cover,” Armstrong raves to Zane Lowe about the song. “It’s rainbow, bright. It’s got a horn and it’s got funny eyes. Yeah, we made a new record and we’re really excited, it’s only 26 minutes long, so it’s the shortest record we’ve made, I think since Dookie or Insomnia.”
“Rock and roll sometimes has become so tame because people are, a lot of rock acts are always trying to look for the feel-good song of the year or something, everything gets really watered down and wimpy, and I think rock music should make you feel bad.”
Fall Out Boy have debuted “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” off their upcoming Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two compilation. The song features Wyclef Jean and it the band’s first new piece of music since their 2018 EP, Lake Effect Kid.
Weezer have unleashed a guitar heavy new track, “The End of the Game,” from their upcoming 14th studio album, Van Weezer. The record is due out May 15, right in time for their massive stadium tour dates.
“A hundred guitars,” Rivers Cuomo tells Lowe. “This is all from playing shows, and we just noticed over the last few years there’d be these moments during the show where I’d accidentally bust out a few harmonics or a whammy bar dive or a little tapping just because I can’t control myself. And we noticed like unlike in decades past, now the audience would go ballistic whenever they’d hear even a hint of that style. So I started doing it more and more. And soon I’m just like shredding through the whole show and we’re like, “Jeez, we should make an album like this.”
The tour will feature support from the Interrupters and will kick off June 13 in Europe before heading to North America in July. Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 20 via Ticketmaster.
06/13 - Paris, France @ La Defense Arena
06/14 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark
06/17 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
06/21 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/24 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park
06/26 - London, England @ London Stadium
06/27 - Huddersfield, England @ The John Smith’s Stadium
06/29 - Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
07/17 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
07/21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
07/24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
07/25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium
07/28 - Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
07/31 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
08/01 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
08/05 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/06 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
08/11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field
08/13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
08/15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
08/16 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comercia Park
08/21 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
08/22 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
08/24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
08/27 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
08/29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
