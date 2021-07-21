Green Day somewhat unexpectedly hit the stage at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday (June 20) when the rockers launched into a career-spanning 18-song set with their classic "Welcome to Paradise."

The concert served as a warm-up gig for the Billie Joe Armstrong-led pop-punk veterans' Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer that starts this month. It also represented Green Day's first major concert since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Watch the "Welcome to Paradise" performance and see another fan-captured clip from the last-minute event toward the bottom of this post.

According to Rolling Stone and outlined at Setlist.fm, Green Day rocked and rolled through a host of their hits on Tuesday — not just "Welcome to Paradise," the 1994 Dookie single that makes its first appearance on the band's preceding album, 1991's Kerplunk.

Indeed, the California punk stalwarts also played fan favorites such as "Holiday," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Still Breathing" and "Minority" as well as many of their earlier earworms. Interestingly, several other selections — "American Idiot," "Know Your Enemy" and "Bang Bang" among them — were reportedly written on the band's setlist for the show but not performed.

See the upcoming Hella Mega dates down below the videos. Fans currently have a chance to win a luxury trip to see the tour's Los Angeles show with Green Day's Oakland Coffee Works-powered sweepstakes.

Green Day, "Welcome to Paradise" (Live at Cain's Ballroom - July 20, 2021)

Green Day, "Jesus of Suburbia" (Live at Cain's Ballroom - July 20, 2021)

Green Day Setlist - July 20, 2021

1. "Welcome to Paradise"

2. "2000 Light Years Away"

3. "Longview"

4. "Burnout"

5. "Hitchin' a Ride"

6. 'Rock and Roll All Nite" (KISS Cover)

7. "Brian Stew"

8. "St. Jimmy"

9. "When I Come Around"

10. "Going to Pasalacqua"

11. "Waiting"

12. "Scattered"

13. "Minority"

14. "Pollyanna"

15. "Holiday"

16. "Boulevard of Broken Dreams"

17. "Still Breathing

18. "Jesus of Suburbia"

Hella Mega Tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer 2021 Hella Mega Tour U.S. Dates

July 24 – Dallas, Texas @ Globe Life Field

July 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

July 29 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

July 31 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

Aug. 1 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 4 – Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 13 – Hershey, Pa. @Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 17 – Columbus, Ohio @ Historic Crew Stadium

Aug. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizen’s Bank Park

Aug. 23 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

Aug. 25 – Denver, Colo. @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 27 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle park

Aug. 29 – San Diego, Calif. @ PetCo Park

Sept. 1 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Sept. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

Sept. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ T Mobile Park