Green Day Drop New Song, Announce Rescheduled 2021 U.S. Dates With Weezer + Fall Out Boy
It's on for 2021! Before the pandemic, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer had planned to team up for one of 2020's most epic package tours. Now, after some pandemic-related delays, the trek is back on and ready to hit the road this summer.
A 21-city North American trek will hit a number of baseball stadiums along the way and will be playing to major audiences across the country. The trek kicks off July 24 in Dallas and continues through a Sept. 6 finale in Seattle. Dates for the run can be viewed at the bottom of this post. And while there are essentially three headliners, fans will also get an opening set from The Interrupters on the run.
Two new dates in Columbus, Ohio and Milwaukee, Wis. were announced among the rescheduled run. Pre-sales for both shows start this Thursday (May 20) at 10AM local time with the general on-sale coming a day later (May 21) at 10AM local. Tickets for all shows can now be found at the Hellamegatour.com website.
In addition, to help promote the upcoming dates, all three bands are set to take the stage as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert series on July 17. Weezer and Fall Out Boy will play while Green Day will join them for the interview segment.
The timing for the tour announcement coincides with a brand new Green Day song, "Pollyanna," which can be heard in the player below. You can also check out the lyrics:
Green Day, "Pollyanna" Lyrics + Video
Rainy days and razor blades
I think it’s time to pull up the shades
It’s wonderful to be alive
Hurricanes and headlines
Standing in another line
It’s wonderful to be alive
Everything is gonna be alright
Don’t let em get you down
Don’t let em push you around
We’re gonna take back the night
Everything’s gonna be alright
Share your bread with friends you don’t know
Hold the truth and never let go
Don’t give up and go with what you know’s for real
Que sera and C’est la vie
Everyday’s a jubilee
It’s wonderful to be alive
Open roads and traffic lights
You’re the last soul in sight
It’s wonderful to be alive
Everything is gonna be alright
Don’t let em get you down
Don’t let em push you around
We’re gonna take back the night
Everything’s gonna be alright
Share your bread with friends you don’t know
Hold the truth and never let go
Don’t give up and go with what you know’s for real
Better days are looking up the road
Don’t give up and go with what you know
Hold the truth and leave the rest as not for real
Screaming out for love
Rise above the shame
Shouting out for love
Rise above
Don’t give up yourself
Don’t let me down
Don’t let me down
Don’t let me down
Fall Out Boy are also set to perform on the season finale of American Idol, airing live coast-to-coast on May 23 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on ABC. And Weezer just released their newest single “All My Favorite Songs” feat. AJR. The track is featured on their OK Human album, one of two new released this year alongside the Van Weezer record.
The three bands recently postponed the European tour dates of the Hella Mega tour to 2022.
2021 Hella Mega Tour U.S. Dates
July 24 - Dallas, Texas @ Globe Life Field
July 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
July 29 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
July 31 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
Aug. 1 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 4 - Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 8 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Aug. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
Aug. 13 - Hershey, Pa. @Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Historic Crew Stadium
Aug. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Aug. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizen’s Bank Park
Aug. 23 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field
Aug. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Aug. 27 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle park
Aug. 29 - San Diego, Calif. @ PetCo Park
Sept. 1 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest
Sept. 3 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium
Sept. 6 - Seattle, Wash. @ T Mobile Park