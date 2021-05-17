Green Day Drop New Song, Announce Rescheduled 2021 U.S. Dates With Weezer + Fall Out Boy

It's on for 2021! Before the pandemic, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer had planned to team up for one of 2020's most epic package tours. Now, after some pandemic-related delays, the trek is back on and ready to hit the road this summer.

A 21-city North American trek will hit a number of baseball stadiums along the way and will be playing to major audiences across the country. The trek kicks off July 24 in Dallas and continues through a Sept. 6 finale in Seattle. Dates for the run can be viewed at the bottom of this post. And while there are essentially three headliners, fans will also get an opening set from The Interrupters on the run.

Two new dates in Columbus, Ohio and Milwaukee, Wis. were announced among the rescheduled run. Pre-sales for both shows start this Thursday (May 20) at 10AM local time with the general on-sale coming a day later (May 21) at 10AM local. Tickets for all shows can now be found at the Hellamegatour.com website.

In addition, to help promote the upcoming dates, all three bands are set to take the stage as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert series on July 17. Weezer and Fall Out Boy will play while Green Day will join them for the interview segment.

The timing for the tour announcement coincides with a brand new Green Day song, "Pollyanna," which can be heard in the player below. You can also check out the lyrics:

Green Day, "Pollyanna" Lyrics + Video

Rainy days and razor blades

I think it’s time to pull up the shades

It’s wonderful to be alive Hurricanes and headlines

Standing in another line

It’s wonderful to be alive

Everything is gonna be alright Don’t let em get you down

Don’t let em push you around

We’re gonna take back the night

Everything’s gonna be alright Share your bread with friends you don’t know

Hold the truth and never let go

Don’t give up and go with what you know’s for real Que sera and C’est la vie

Everyday’s a jubilee

It’s wonderful to be alive Open roads and traffic lights

You’re the last soul in sight

It’s wonderful to be alive

Everything is gonna be alright Don’t let em get you down

Don’t let em push you around

We’re gonna take back the night

Everything’s gonna be alright Share your bread with friends you don’t know

Hold the truth and never let go

Don’t give up and go with what you know’s for real Better days are looking up the road

Don’t give up and go with what you know

Hold the truth and leave the rest as not for real Screaming out for love

Rise above the shame

Shouting out for love

Rise above

Don’t give up yourself Don’t let me down

Don’t let me down

Don’t let me down

Fall Out Boy are also set to perform on the season finale of American Idol, airing live coast-to-coast on May 23 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on ABC. And Weezer just released their newest single “All My Favorite Songs” feat. AJR. The track is featured on their OK Human album, one of two new released this year alongside the Van Weezer record.

The three bands recently postponed the European tour dates of the Hella Mega tour to 2022.

2021 Hella Mega Tour U.S. Dates

July 24 - Dallas, Texas @ Globe Life Field

July 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

July 29 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

July 31 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

Aug. 1 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 4 - Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 8 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 13 - Hershey, Pa. @Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Historic Crew Stadium

Aug. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizen’s Bank Park

Aug. 23 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

Aug. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 27 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle park

Aug. 29 - San Diego, Calif. @ PetCo Park

Sept. 1 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Sept. 3 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

Sept. 6 - Seattle, Wash. @ T Mobile Park

Hella Mega Tour