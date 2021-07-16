Green Day and the band's own Oakland Coffee Works have launched the "Live Music is Back" sweepstakes. The contest will find one lucky winner and a guest traveling to see the rockers' Los Angeles Hella Mega Tour show this September with full accommodations.

Indeed, the prize includes two round-trip flights and a two-night stay at a luxury hotel, plus $500 in spending cash and an Oakland Coffee gift bundle with treats curated by Green Day's members, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool. The L.A. concert on Sept. 3 is the penultimate stop on the summer tour alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer that was moved from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweepstakes entries are live now and close on Aug. 16 at 11:59PM PT. Visitors to the sweeps website can enter the drawing for free, with up to one entry per day. According to a press release, bonus entries are available to those who visit a specified page to learn more about Oakland Coffee, as well as to those who refer friends to the contest with a unique URL.

The contest is "open to the legal residents of the fifty United States and the District of Columbia and void where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation. Must be 18 years of age or older as of the time of entry." See the official rules on the entry page for details.

Green Day started Oakland Coffee Works in 2015 as an outlet for the group's love and appreciation of the ubiquitous brew. In 2019, Oakland Coffee issued a dark roast blend ahead of the following year's album from the band, Father of All Motherfuckers.

Enter the sweepstakes and get more info here.

Hella Mega Tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer 2021 Hella Mega Tour U.S. Dates

July 24 – Dallas, Texas @ Globe Life Field

July 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

July 29 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

July 31 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

Aug. 1 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 4 – Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 13 – Hershey, Pa. @Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 17 – Columbus, Ohio @ Historic Crew Stadium

Aug. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizen’s Bank Park

Aug. 23 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

Aug. 25 – Denver, Colo. @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 27 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle park

Aug. 29 – San Diego, Calif. @ PetCo Park

Sept. 1 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Sept. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

Sept. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ T Mobile Park