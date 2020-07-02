This year was supposed to be the year of rock stadium tours, but these plans were dashed by the coronavirus pandemic. With (mostly) all eyes on 2021, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have rescheduled the "Hella Mega Tour" for next summer, with a handful of dates in Australia and New Zealand set for before year's end

Following the stops this year Down Under, the tour will resume in June of next year, first making eight stops in Europe. From there, it's a two week break for the bands before they pack it all up and embark on a North American tour, also featuring The Interrupters, that spans from July 14 through Aug. 25.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled North American trek will be honored for the corresponding rescheduled stop. Ticket holders will also automatically receive an email from their ticketing company with an option for a refund if they wish to seek one.

"We can't wait to see everyone at these shows next summer! Stay safe and wear your masks," wrote the three bands in a collective statement, which can be seen below, along with all of the rescheduled "Hella Mega Tour" dates.

For tickets and more info, head here.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer 2020 Tour Dates

Nov. 08 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Park ^

Nov. 11 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium ^

Nov. 14 — Sydney, Australia @ Bankwest Stadium ^

Nov. 17 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium ^

Nov. 20 — Dunedin, New Zealand @ Forsyth Barr Stadium ^

Nov. 22 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt Smart Stadium ^

^ = w/ The Beths

Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer 2021 European Tour Dates

June 09 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel Stadion

June 20 — Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena

June 21 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

June 23 — Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

June 25 — London, England @ London Stadium

June 26 — Huddersfield, England @ John Smith’s Stadium

June 28 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park

June 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ TBA

Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer 2021 North American Tour Dates

July 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park %

July 17 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium %

July 18 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park %

July 20 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park %

July 24 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field %

July 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park %

July 29 — Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park %

July 31 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field %

Aug. 01 — Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium %

Aug. 04 — Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field %

Aug. 05 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park %

Aug. 08 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park %

Aug. 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park %

Aug. 13 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium %

Aug. 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field %

Aug. 17 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre %

Aug. 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park %

Aug. 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park %

Aug. 23 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field %

Aug. 25 — Commerce City, Colo. @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park %

% = w/ The Interrupters