Green Day’s ‘Here Comes the Shock’ Video Gives You an Aerobic Workout

Yes it's the middle of winter and in the midst of a pandemic, so it may be a little harder than usual to get motivated to workout. Don't fret, cause Green Day have got a new song and video that's sure to get your blood pumping. You can check out the clip for "Here Comes the Shock," complete with a "Punk Rock Aerobics" video, in the player below.

A lot of Green Day songs have plenty of energy and we suggest digging out several more and making a playlist to keep your workout going, but to get things rolling the band has enlisted Hilken Mancini of Punk Rock Aerobics to take you through a number of punk rock dance steps that will keep you in motion throughout.

Watch as Hilken shows off the "Skank," the "Whack Jack," "Iggy's Punch," her "You Be the Star Air Guitar," the "Pogo," the "Cross Cross," the "Circle Jog" and the "Rock" over the course of this two-and-a-half minute song. And if you want to sing along while working out, the lyrics are below.

Green Day, "Here Comes the Shock" Lyrics

Here comes the shock We got the numbers

gonna rumble in the street

We’re screaming bloody murder

We’re gonna take it to the grave Bebop a lula baby

Annie get your gun

We’re gonna shoot it baby gonna do some damage and some damage will be done Here comes the shock We got the creatures and we got no place to go

We’re screaming truth to power

From the barrio We are the broken records

Sitting in the sun

Turn up the amplifier

Gonna do some damage and some damage will be done Here comes the shock

Green Day, "Here Comes the Shock"

The song is the first new track to be released outside the Father of All... album cycle. It's currently available in North America at this location.

"Here Comes the Shock" received its official debut as part of a NHL highlights promo that aired during Saturday's outdoor game between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche. Green Day have taken part in a cross-promotion deal with the National Hockey League that has seen the band's music used in promos and had the group play the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.