No matter how they got there, the destination is the same.

For Jonathan Davis of Korn, it took spending five days in his bunk while on tour to achieve sobriety.

Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch landed in a recovery center multiple times, but it was regular phone calls from Judas Priest's Rob Halford that helped get him across the finish line to sobriety.

Then there are those, much like Halford, who have gotten sober and have made it their mission to assist others in achieving a life without drugs or alcohol.

Here is a look at what 25 big-name rock and metal artists have said about their sobriety journey including how they got there and what they have pledged to do with their lives since that time.