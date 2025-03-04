Twenty-one years after releasing their politically charged rock opera American Idiot, Green Day are still hard at work raging against politicians, this time targeting Vice President JD Vance with a lyric change.

The pop-punk veterans kicked off the Australian leg of their Saviors tour on Saturday at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, where frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made a key lyric change to the song "Jesus of Suburbia." He took a swipe at Vance one day after he and President Donald Trump held a contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Am I retarded or am I just JD Vance?" Armstrong sang in "Jesus of Suburbia," an update from the original lyric, "Am I retarded or am I just overjoyed?"

See fan-filmed footage of the moment toward the bottom of the page.

READ MORE: Green Day Stir Controversy Over 'Idiot' Trump Mask at Washington D.C. Show

Billie Joe Armstrong's History of Anti-Trump Lyric Changes

Armstrong is no stranger to changing lyrics to take jabs at the Trump administration or to comment on global current events. Later in "Jesus of Suburbia," Armstrong changed the lyric "We are the kids of war and peace / From Anaheim to the Middle East" to "We are the kids of war and peace / From Ukraine to the Middle East."

Before that, Armstrong changed a lyric in "American Idiot" from "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda."

He's been making that change for years now, notably during Green Day's 2023 performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. That performance drew the ire of Trump supporter and senior advisor Elon Musk, who wrote on X the next day, "Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly [sic] raging for it."

Lest he feel left out of the fun, Musk found himself in Armstrong's crosshairs back in January, when Green Day performed in his home country of South Africa and Armstrong changed the "American Idiot" lyric to "I'm not a part of an Elon agenda."

Green Day have headlining shows and festival dates booked through September, as they continue to jointly celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot on their Saviors tour.

Watch Green Day Rip JD Vance During "Jesus of Suburbia" in Melbourne