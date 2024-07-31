At Green Day's tour-opening show in Washington D.C. on Monday (July 29), Billie Joe Armstrong held up a mask of Donald Trump, which was thrown onstage. The word "idiot" was seen written in black marker across the forehead and it has stirred mixed reactions and controversy as a result.

With heightened political tension in the U.S. following the attempted assassination of former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, Green Day's onstage actions are naturally being magnified.

The pop-punk legends have long stood in opposition of Trump and what he and his MAGA supporters stand for, so another public condemnation of the twice impeached President is not at all a surprise. After all, they've been changing the lyrics in "American Idiot" to, "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda" for a while now.

It appears to be that the visceral nature of the image of Armstrong with the Trump mask held high in the air is what is generating the biggest reaction. Of course, a mask is exclusively the head of a figure, so many have perceived this imagery to be tinged with an aura of violence.

Get our free mobile app

And, in the rock world, this also comes two weeks removed from Tenacious D's Kyle Gass expressing a birthday wish for a successful assassination of Trump. That took place onstage the day after the attempt on Trump's life.

Those who side with Green Day have noted that a mask does not equate to a severed head and that there is the obvious connection to the band's 2004 album American Idiot. The group also happens to be playing that album in full on this run, in addition to performing Dookie in it's entirety.

See reactions to the onstage moment below and, directly below, see a photo of a fan up front wielding the mask.

Fan Holds Up 'Idiot' Donald Trump Mask at Green Day Show

Green Day fans hold up Donald Trump mask with "idiot" written across forehead Kevin Mazur, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Green Day Launch 2024 North American Tour - Setlist + Video

Reactions to the 'Idiot' Trump Mask

Many of the reactions were bothered by what they saw — Armstrong snarling as he holds up the mask.

Those offended called the act "disgusting" and "sick," no longer considering themselves fans of the outwardly politically-left band that has fiercely opposed Republican policy for decades. "Keep licking the boots to the elites and your government overlords you washed up hypocrites," X user and Trump supporter MDog420yo writes.

One fan, who detests Trump, also thinks Green Day crossed a line.

Elsewhere and in smaller amounts, fans are sticking by Green Day. They point out that the band has pulled off other stunts and have made their contempt of Trump well-known.

Green Day Tour Dates

Green Day's North American tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas continues through Sept. 28.

See all of the upcoming dates at Green Day's website.

20 Artists Who Told Politicians to Stop Using Their Music Politicians are consistently using songs by bands without their permission, and these artists had enough of it.