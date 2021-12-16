Pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne will perform with Travis Barker, and "Beggin'" superstars Maneskin will rock the stage as well when Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve celebrates its 50th anniversary to ring in 2022.

To be hosted as usual by TV personality Ryan Seacrest with others, the special airs live from New York City and Los Angeles on ABC starting at 8PM ET this Dec. 31. Ready to hear some music and watch the ball drop?

Lavigne and Maneskin will play from the West Coast stage, where AJR and Daisy the Great, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windset, Mae Muller, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, Polo G and Walker Hayes will also perform, as Billboard reported this week. Satellite stages in New Orleans and Puerto Rico will take part.

Last month, Lavigne released the new single "Bite Me," a collaboration with Barker. Her new album is expected soon. Maneskin's Teatro d'ira: Vol. I is one of Loudwire's Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2021.

Seacreast has been the main NYRE host since 2006, after namesake presenter Dick Clark suffered a stroke in 2004 and died in 2012. Clark hosted the show from 1973–1999 and again from 2001–2004.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by the media company MRC. MRC, formerly known as Media Rights Capital, and PMC (Penske Media Corporation) are the co-parent companies of outlets such as Billboard, Rolling Stone, Variety and Deadline.

Go to newyearsrockineve.com and tune in on Dec. 31.