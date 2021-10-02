David Lee Roth Officially Announces His Retirement

Van Halen legend and rock showman David Lee Roth has officially announced that he will be retiring after the conclusion of his recently announced Las Vegas residency.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement... You’ve got the news. Share it with the world," said Roth in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal after recollecting some moments from Van Halen's earliest days together.

The announcement comes just days after Roth confirmed a Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day as well as January 5, 7 and 8.

"I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows," Roth, who will turn 67 in October, confirmed.

"I've got a band that is doing what Al [Alex Van Halen] and I used to call a 'block,' that means 75 rehearsals for one show," he explained. "We are bringing it in classic VH [Van Halen] style. Alex and I are the only version, that was his message. There is no other variation. There is no torch being passed. There is no other side to this coin. This is classic, in-your-face Van Halen."

'Diamond Dave' gave no indication whether this meant that drummer Alex Van Halen would take part in any of the upcoming shows as his message was a tad cryptic, as is typical of many things the singer says.

"I've given you all I've got to give. It's been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I'll miss you all. Stay frosty," Roth concluded.

Earlier this year, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx revealed that Roth was offered a spot on the band's reunion tour, but declined because he stipulated that he does not open for bands he influenced. Had he accepted, Roth's retirement from live performance would have been pushed back to mid-to-late 2022 when the long-awaited 'Stadium Tour' is set to get underway.