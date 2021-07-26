Dead Sara Announce First Tour in Three Years

Welcome back, Dead Sara! Having released the new song "Hands Up" last fall, the band will soon return with their first tour in three years.

The Emily Armstrong-led band is planning to hit the road in September, starting with an appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, and they've got 2021 dates booked into November. The group also has their first 2022 appearance on the books as well, as they'll head out to sea on the ShipRocked cruise in January of next year.

“Turning up Willie Nelson’s 'On the Road Again' to get in the right mindset for our Fall tour and to fill the void from human contact deprivation,” said Armstrong. “We’ve missed y’all so much we could cry.”

The return to the road comes after a period of recording activity for the band who have spent the last 18 months writing and recording new material. "Hands Up" was the first taste of new music with more expected to eventually follow. The band is currently finishing up their third studio album, which will also serve as their first release for Warner Records.

Pre-sales for the newly announced headline shows will start on July 27 with VIP upgrades and other bonuses available via their official fan site at thedeadicated.com. The general public on-sale will kick off on Friday (July 30) at 10AM local time via their website. And stay tuned as more 2021 dates are expected to be added later this year.

Dead Sara Tour Dates

Sept. 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Sept. 18 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam Music Hall

Sept. 20 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Recordbar

Sept. 22 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill

Sept. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen

Sept. 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Tavern

Sept. 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Basement

Sept. 30 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

Oct. 01 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

Oct. 02 - Boston, Mass. @ Sonia

Oct. 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Roxy

Nov. 12 - Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

Jan 22-27 - Galveston, Costa Maya, Cozumel @ ShipRocked Cruise

