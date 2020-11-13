Dead Sara Return With Explosive Rocker ‘Hands Up’

Turn it up! Dead Sara are back with their first new music in three years, a track called "Hands Up." It comes as the band is working toward a new album in 2021.

The band just released a new video for "Hands Up" that is a mix of performance footage along with the members of the band having a blast driving and skating around the streets.

"Hands Up" was co-produced by Dead Sara drummer/programmer Sean Friday along with Noah Shain, who previously produced, mixed, and engineered the band’s two full-length albums to date.

“The core of this song was written in a day, almost like a stream-of-consciousness purge, and I soon realized it was about gaslighting," says vocalist Emily Armstrong. "'Hands Up' refers to that moment when the person gaslighting you throws their hands up—like, 'See, you’re crazy!'—and you feel absolutely helpless. They’ve gotten to the innermost part of you and twisted it.”

Check out the lyrics and video below and you can pick up the song at this location.

When you piece it all together

They're just fragments of imagination

Leave mid conversation so frustrated with your hands up, hands up Pulling the tulips up by the roots

Shakin' off the dirt to get a look at you

Throwing heartache onto the flame

Landing just where my body lay And I don't believe that look in your eye

Give me a reason to even try Yeah, you're waiting for me to mess it up

Yeah, so you can say that you've had enough

Well I've heard enough

As you leave mid conversation so frustrated with your hands up, hands up

Yeah, you're waiting for me to mess it up Well I am the power to choose or the right to refuse

You said it doesn't matter but it bothers you

Full blow panic you were howlin at the moon

Its hard to forget what you never knew

I don't believe that look in your eye

Saying nothing said it Yeah, you're waiting for me to mess it up

Yeah, so you can say that you've had enough

Well I've heard enough

As you leave mid conversation so frustrated w your hands up, hands up

Yeah, you're waiting for me to mess it up And I feel frustration (frustration)

But I couldn't talk out loud (I couldn't talk out loud)

Clear desperation (I'm leaving)

I'm blacking out When you piece it all together they're just fragments of imagination

Leave mid conversation so frustrated w your hands up (hands up)

Dead Sara, "Hands Up"