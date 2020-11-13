Dead Sara Return With Explosive Rocker ‘Hands Up’
Turn it up! Dead Sara are back with their first new music in three years, a track called "Hands Up." It comes as the band is working toward a new album in 2021.
The band just released a new video for "Hands Up" that is a mix of performance footage along with the members of the band having a blast driving and skating around the streets.
"Hands Up" was co-produced by Dead Sara drummer/programmer Sean Friday along with Noah Shain, who previously produced, mixed, and engineered the band’s two full-length albums to date.
“The core of this song was written in a day, almost like a stream-of-consciousness purge, and I soon realized it was about gaslighting," says vocalist Emily Armstrong. "'Hands Up' refers to that moment when the person gaslighting you throws their hands up—like, 'See, you’re crazy!'—and you feel absolutely helpless. They’ve gotten to the innermost part of you and twisted it.”
Check out the lyrics and video below and you can pick up the song at this location.
When you piece it all together
They're just fragments of imagination
Leave mid conversation so frustrated with your hands up, hands up
Pulling the tulips up by the roots
Shakin' off the dirt to get a look at you
Throwing heartache onto the flame
Landing just where my body lay
And I don't believe that look in your eye
Give me a reason to even try
Yeah, you're waiting for me to mess it up
Yeah, so you can say that you've had enough
Well I've heard enough
As you leave mid conversation so frustrated with your hands up, hands up
Yeah, you're waiting for me to mess it up
Well I am the power to choose or the right to refuse
You said it doesn't matter but it bothers you
Full blow panic you were howlin at the moon
Its hard to forget what you never knew
I don't believe that look in your eye
Saying nothing said it
Yeah, you're waiting for me to mess it up
Yeah, so you can say that you've had enough
Well I've heard enough
As you leave mid conversation so frustrated w your hands up, hands up
Yeah, you're waiting for me to mess it up
And I feel frustration (frustration)
But I couldn't talk out loud (I couldn't talk out loud)
Clear desperation (I'm leaving)
I'm blacking out
When you piece it all together they're just fragments of imagination
Leave mid conversation so frustrated w your hands up (hands up)
Dead Sara, "Hands Up"
