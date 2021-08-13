Dead Sara Drop Angsty New Anthem ‘Heroes’

"All my heroes are dead now," belts Dead Sara vocalist Emily Armstrong in the band's angsty new anthem "Heroes." But while Armstrong may be disillusioned, there's plenty of reason to think that Dead Sara could be forming the kind of connection and adulation from fans that might result in some hero worship from others.

Though the band appear ready for bigger stages, they let the performance do the talking in the Matthew Odom-directed video while rocking out in a garage space, in the kitchen and where ever else they find the spirit.

The song itself is powered by Armstrong's powerful rasp, cutting through catchy guitars and drums as the singer bemoans her disillusionment that the idea of a savior now lives more in her head than as a real life entity. Dig a little deeper into the lyrics below and if you like the song, it's available via the platform of your choice here.

Dead Sara, "Hereos" Lyrics

Used to think when I was younger

Somebody gonna come and save me

Found out when I was old enough

That you never wanna meet your heroes All my heroes are dead now

But their living in my head

I’m giving up, I’m giving up now Due to complications

Can’t keep my heart beating

And if there’s something livin’ in me

How do I keep it from dying? All my heroes are dead now

And their living in my head

I’m giving up, I’m giving up now x4 Blistering cold sores, scratch my throat

I’m bleeding from my tongue

Save it for the encore

You know, my mama‘s always been my biggest fan All my heroes are dead now

And their living in my head

I’m giving up, I’m giving up now x6 All my heroes are dead

All my heroes are dead

All my heroes are dead and their living in my head

All my heroes are dead

All my heroes are dead And I just can’t seem to trust anyone, yeah (All my heroes are dead all my heroes are dead all my heroes) I’m giving up, I’m giving up now

I’m giving up, I’m giving up now

I’m giving up all my heroes are dead

I’m giving up, I’m giving up now

I’m giving up, I’m giving up now

I’m giving up, I’m giving up now

While Dead Sara continue to chip away at completing their third studio album and first new release since 2015, they'll also break free of the studio next month to kick off a headline tour. Dates for the run and ticketing info can be found via their website, and look for the band kicking off 2022 on the ShipRocked Cruise.

