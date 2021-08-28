Dead Sara Announce ‘Ain’t It Tragic’ New Album Details

After releasing two well-received songs over the past year, Dead Sara have confirmed that work on their third full-length album is now complete. Ain't It Tragic is the title of the record, with the album now set to arrive on Sept. 17 via Warner Records.

This marks the band's first new music since their 2018 Temporary Things Taking Up Space EP. “Deep in the making of this album, in the thick of the pandemic, we had nothing to do but write and record music,” says singer Emily Armstrong. “Amid all that was happening in the world and the day-in day-out in the studio we let our guards down and let whatever happen, happen… losing our minds.”

The first indicator something new was afoot came in 2020 with the standout cut "Hands Up." The band then followed earlier this month with the angsty anthem "Heroes." Both songs will be part of the 11 songs that make up Ain't It Tragic. You can see the album artwork, track listing and an album teaser taking you behind the scenes of their "Heroes" video below. Pre-orders / pre-saves are currently being taken for the new album here.

And with a new album comes touring. The band recently announced their first tour in three years, which will kick off Sept. 17 at Milwaukee's Summerfest. See all of their scheduled dates and get ticketing information here.

Dead Sara, "Heroes" (Behind the Scenes)

Dead Sara, Ain't It Tragic Artwork + Track Listing

Warner Records

1. Starry Eyed

2. Good Times

3. All I Know Is That You Left Me For Dead

4. Hypnotic

5. Heroes

6. Hands Up

7. Lover Stay Wild

8. Gimme Gimme

9. Lights Out!

10. Uninspired

11. Losing My Mind