In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 4, 2018:

- Dead Sara have unleashed a new song and video for "UnAmerican." Watch the clip right here. The group also have debuted the foot-stomping audio from their new song "Heaven's Got a Back Door" right here. Both tracks appear on their upcoming EP, Temporary Things Taking Up Space, which is due June 8.

- New video has surfaced of Billy Corgan performing the song "Archer" from his Ogilala album on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Though newly posted, it appears to be from the November performance on the show in which Corgan played stripped back on acoustic guitar with assistance from AFI's Jade Puget. Watch here.

- All's not so quiet on the Western front. Seattle's Thunderpussy have unleashed their new "Badlands" video; you can watch it right via Billboard. The song comes from their self-titled disc, due May 25.

- Mayday Parade go more melodic and heartfelt with their latest single and video, "Piece of Your Heart." Watch the clip here. The track is the first song that they've released from their upcoming album Sunnyland, due June 15 via Rise Records.

- Be careful not to wreck your neck on this one. Exmortus have delivered a blistering performance-based video for "Feast of Flesh" which can be seen here. The song is featured on The Sound of Steel album.

- Dance Gavin Dance return with the aggressive new song "Son of Robot." Check out the song here and look for the new album Artificial Selection dropping June 8.

- Get ready for some not so sweet dreams as Lordi return with their new and explicit video for "Naked in My Cellar." The clip can be viewed here. The track appears on their Sexorcism album, due May 25.

- Head With Wings return with an eye-catching video for their spiraling and hypnotic new track "Somewhere, Something Gives." Take a look and listen here. The song is featured on the band's debut disc, From Worry to Shame, due June 1.

- There's a new Rabbit Junk remix of the Blue Stahli song "Not Over Til We Say So." The original track, released in 2015, featured vocals from Sick Puppies' Emma Anzai, and her voice is featured prominently on the heavy-sounding remix as well. Listen here.