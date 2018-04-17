Deafheaven Unleash Epic ‘Honeycomb’ Single + Video

Deafheaven have released a video for their new epic track “Honeycomb.” The song is the band’s first new music since 2015’s New Bermuda.

The Sean Stout-directed video for the track looks like old school home movies, featuring scenic clips and the guys hanging out in and around their hometown of San Francisco, Calif. It also shows the band recording the song in the studio. Watch it above.

“Honeycomb” features all the hallmarks of Deafheaven’s sound including frontman George Clark’s unique growling vocals and crushing double bass drumming from Daniel Tracy. The epic track takes many musical turns in its 11-plus minutes and morphs from a super heavy track to a blissful major key jam as the song slowly draws to a close.

The band took to Twitter to announce the release of the video and yesterday they confirmed their 2018 lineup, which includes new bassist Chris Johnson. Deafheaven have been working on their fourth studio album and posted on Instagram recently from the studio. No word on an album release date. We'll keep you posted. See the posts below.

