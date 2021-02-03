Death From Above 1979 Drop High Energy Rocker ‘One + One,’ Announce New Album

Welcome back, Death From Above 1979! The fuzzed out, hard-hitting pair are back with a high energy, danceable new rocker titled "One + One" that comes with a new video that can be seen below. This also serves as notice that a new album is en route.

Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler have set Is 4 Lovers as the title for their forthcoming studio album, the band's first since 2017's Outrage! Is Now. The set is due March 26 and pre-orders for the album are available here.

As for that vibrant new beat-driven song that is serving as the intro to the forthcoming release, Grainger says, "'One + One' is a love song. It's the karmic sequel to 'Romantic Rights.' My wife, Eva, became pregnant not long after we started working on the song, and after hearing an early version she said, 'I wish this song was dancier.' So I went back into the studio and re-worked the drums. As the record was taking shape, every time I would come home from the studio, the baby would start dancing in Eva's belly. Even before I walked in the room, the party would start. One plus one is three — that's magic!"

The song also comes with a pretty eye-catching clip courtesy of Eva Michon. Inspired by the photography of David Hockney, it's a performance piece of sorts with portions of visuals laid on top of each other.

"Since we started playing, people would come up to the stage and after and say, 'I can't believe there's just two of you,'" explains Grainger. "The video for 'One + One' is Eva's way of showing that our band is greater than the sum of its parts. It's Death From Above 1979 in multitudes."

While some fans who called a special hotline on Jan. 18 were treated to a dramatic reading of the new song's lyrics by Keeler, you can now settle with the lyrics in full below:

I need you I can’t control it

Breathe in/heartbeat: Automatic

Cast a spell from ancient magic

One plus one is so romantic Let’s do something about it! Love is Action! I walk in the kid starts dancing

My heart goes: Boom! Boom! Boom!

One plus one is three, that’s magic!

You and me, that’s so romantic Love is Action! If you told me years ago

We would be here right now

If I knew you I wouldn’t have wasted my time

With those other girls, other times

Lonely twenties, petty crimes

Bleached hair, basement, wasted

Just to say:

“I did it, damnit!” One plus one

Is so romantic

One plus one

Is three that’s magic Love is Action!

If you're loving "One + One," you can find it via the platform of your choosing here. Meanwhile, an exclusive line of DFA merch, including a limited edition autographed vinyl that is exclusively available only on the DFA store launched today, is available at this location.

Death From Above 1979, "One + One"

Death From Above 1979, Is 4 Lovers Artwork + Track Listing

UMG / Everything Eleven Inc.

"Modern Guy"

"One + One"

"Free Animal"

"N.Y.C. Power Elite Part I"

"N.Y.C. Power Elite Part II"

"Totally Wiped Out"

"Glass Homes"

"Love Letter"

"Mean Streets"

"No War"