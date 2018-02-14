In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Feb. 14, 2018:

- All by yourself on Valentine's Day? That's the perfect setting for a new Trent Reznor playlist. The Spotify playlist includes songs from both Nine Inch Nails and tracks composed by himself with Atticus Ross. "Intended for listening in solitude," states Reznor of the list, which can be heard here.

- According to Dave Lombardo, Dead Cross have returned to the studio. He posted several photos and revealed that new music will be coming soon.

- With the reunion a success, Failure are back in the studio working on their next disc. See a newly posted photo here.

- Light the Torch have unveiled their new drummer, Mike "Scuzz" Sciulara, in a new trailer introducing their lineup. Watch here.

- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow have announced an April 6 street date for the upcoming album, Memories in Rock II. The set includes two CDs of live performance and a DVD with bonus interview coverage. Rainbow's first new single since 1996, "Waiting for a Sign," will be released digitally on March 16.

- Get close up with Death From Above in their new performance-based video for the song "Caught Up." The clip can be seen here and the song is featured on the band's Outrage! Is Now disc.

- Speaking of performance-based clips, Liv Sin takes you right up onstage at a show with her new video for "The Fall." Watch the scintillating clip right here.

- Life of Agony are also rocking the live look for their latest clip. Watch the new video for "Dead Speak Kindly" here. The band has also just announced a pair of New York-based shows at St. Vitus in Brooklyn on April 18 and 19.

- Up-and-comers Killcode have unleashed the new song "Own It Now" ahead of the Feb. 20 street date for their upcoming disc, The Answer. The track also features a guest turn from Owl and The Cult's Chris Wyse on upright electric bass. Have a listen here. The band worked on their upcoming disc with Life of Agony's Joey Z. producing.

- BrokenRail, Fit for Rivals, Reeve Carney, Soliath Lake and The Relationship all earned nods for Rock/Hard Rock Song of the Year in the 2018 Independent Music Awards, while A Sound of Thunder, Blood of Angels, Once Upon, Raven Black and Six O'Clock News nabbed nominations in the Metal/Hardcore Song of the Year category. A judging panel including members of Slayer, Sepultura, Amy Lee and more will help decide the winners. See all the nominees here. Winners will be announced March 31 at the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts in New York City.