Def Leppard Unveil Dates for 2012 Tour With Poison and Lita Ford

Def Leppard have unveiled the first leg of dates for their upcoming North American summer tour with Poison. In addition, they've revealed that metal goddess Lita Ford will be joining them for the ride.

The trek kicks off June 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is currently scheduled through a July 22 stop at the Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. Additional dates will be announced shortly.

“We had such a good time going out with Poison in 2009 that we thought it only right to do it again!” Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott says in a press release.

Meanwhile, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen told Ultimate Classic Rock in a recent interview, "We toured with [Poison] a couple of years ago and we’ve obviously known them since the ’80s. When you’re a band that’s successful and there’s other bands in your genre, at some point you’re going to bump into them one time or another. So we’ve known those guys for years, they’re great and we get on well with them."

Check out the current tour itinerary for Def Leppard's trek with Poison and Lita Ford below, and visit DefLeppard.com for ticket information.

Def Leppard's 2012 North American Tour Dates (more to come):

6/20 -- Salt Lake City, Utah

6/22 -- Irvine, Calif.

6/23 -- Las Vegas, Nev.

6/25 -- Denver, Colo.

6/27 -- Kansas City, Mo.

6/29 -- Atlanta, Ga.

6/30 -- Tampa, Fla.

7/02 -- Cincinnati, Ohio

7/03 -- Nashville, Tenn.

7/06 -- Cleveland, Ohio

7/07 -- Detroit, Mich.

7/10 -- Baltimore, Md.

7/11 -- Newark, N.J.

7/13 -- Wanagh, N.Y.

7/16 -- Montreal, Que.

7/17 -- Hamilton, Ont.

7/19 -- Chicago, Ill.

7/22 -- Cadott, Wisc.