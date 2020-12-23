Yes, Deicide’s New Hot Sauce Is Really Called ‘Devil’s Dick’

Death metal luminaries Deicide have just unveiled their signature brand of hot sauce — Devil's Dick — to help heat up your winter.

The four-piece group, who last released Overtures of Blasphemy in 2018, unveiled two purchase options — a $9.99 five-fluid-ounce bottle of the habanero hot sauce as well as a bundle package that comes with a T-shirt and patch — and both have already sold out after being announced on Dec. 21.

Deicide even had some sexually-charged fun with the slogan, promising, "It burns when you put it in your mouth."

JSR Direct

Other recent additions to the Deicide line of merch included a branded face mask and three air fresheners — one bearing frontman and bassist Glen Benton's face, another depicting the medallion from their self-titled debut and the third being the inverted crucifixion of Jesus Christ, similar to the image on the band's third album, One Upon the Cross.

It's been relatively quiet on the Deicide front aside from new merch, though a recent update of the cover photo on the Florida group's Facebook page is perhaps indicative that a fresh announcement is imminent. The glossy logo is set against a fiery red backdrop, which may or may not be a piece of the artwork for what will be their 13th full length.