Metal fans should be thrilled as Glen Benton and his hard hitting Deicide will rock your world in September and October. Plus, there's some big news about Accept's plans for a 50th anniversary tour.

Plus, we should mention that both the Crucialfest and Armstrong Metal Fest had significant additions to their 2024 lineups announced this past week.

Deicide

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: Krisiun, Inferi, Cloak

Hail the Sun

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds

IZTHMI

Tour Dates: July 19 - Aug. 10

Support Acts: None Listed

Also of Note:

* Accept are getting the word out early. The veteran metal band will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a special tour at the end of 2025, with a celebratory anniversary album coming at the beginning of 2026. Stay tuned for dates, but in the interim catch them in the coming months playing with KK's Priest in North America.

* Abysmal Dawn and Oldguard have joined the 2024 Armstrong Metalfest taking place July 12-13 at the IPE Grounds and Hassen Arena in Armstrong, British Columbia. They join a bill that already includes The Browning, Eye of Horus, Arkaik, Bodybox, Xul and more.

* Crucialfest has added the final wave of acts performing Sept. 13-15 at Salt Lake City, Utah's Metro Music Hall. Jaye Jayle, The Otolith, The Well, Eleuthero, State Faults, Aerial Ruin, Dark Crone, Voidstrider and Last will perform on the final day of the festival.

