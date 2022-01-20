Deicide Announce Split From Guitarist Chris Cannella, Name Replacement

Deicide have announced their split from guitarist Chris Cannella and have also named his replacement. The news came from a post on the band's social media.

"We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the Deicide family!" Deicide wrote on their Instagram with a photo of Nordberg. "An amazing and accomplished guitarist who takes our sound to the next level and brings a profound level of professionalism that completes and compliments the Deicide machine!"

According to Cannella, the decision was cordial.

"Yes, it is true. I am no longer in Deicide. There is no drama and we all kept it quiet as to not lead into drama or speculation," the guitarist said [via Blabbermouth]. "I have all the love and respect for Glen [Benton], Steve [Asheim] and Kevin [Quirion]. I had so many great times over the last three years I cherish for a lifetime, especially the friendship. Cheers to all and thanks for all the love and support. I'm excited for what's to come."

Cannella was previously the vocalist and guitarist for the band Autumn's End but joined Deicide in 2019 when they parted ways with Mark English.

Nordberg, who's known for his work with The Absence, Soilwork, Inhuman Condition and more, also shared the news in his own Instagram post.

"Well, the cat is out of the bag: I have joined as the new guitarist for Deicide! I'm incredibly excited to be playing with Glen, Steve and Kevin, and so far rehearsals have been a blast! We have tons of exciting things lined up this year, so stay tuned. Cheers!"

See the posts below.