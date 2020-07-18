Iconic prog keyboardist Derek Sherinian will release The Phoenix, his first solo album in nine years, on Sept. 18 on InsideOut Music. Kicking things off is "Empyrean Sky," the first single, which also features his Sons of Apollo bandmate and guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.

The instrumental track is supported by a lumbering groove, over which Sherinian's tour de force playing is a journey through cosmic atmosphere, crazed moods and and ever-present sense of adventure. "Empyrean Sky" still carries a sense of storytelling that is the foundation of progressive music, but it's Sherinian's fingers that do all the talking.

Listen to "Empyrean Sky" below.

Rounding out the lineup is bassist Jimmy Johnson, theremin player Armen Ra and drummer Simon Philips, with whom Sherinian co-wrote the album.

"It is always an amazing experience to be able to work with Simon," enthused Sherinian. "He's been a hero of mine for ages, ever since I heard him playing on albums with Jeff Beck and Michael Schenker. And he is such an invaluable part of the way this new record has come out."

The Phoenix is loaded with other guest contributions, including appearances from Tony Franklin (David Gilmour, Jimmy Page, Blue Murder), Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, Sons of Apollo, The Winery Dogs), Joe Bonamassa (Black Country Communion), Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth) and virtuoso guitarist Steve Vai.

"Steve Vai has always been on my hit list," said Sherinian, who continued, "But it was when I played keyboards on the Generation Axe tour of Asia in 2017 that I asked him to play on my record, which he gladly accepted."

Commenting on The Phoenix on the whole, the keyboardist gushed, "I truly feel that this is my best solo record to date. Simon and I put a lot of energy into the writing, and I am grateful to all of the great players that contributed to this recording."

Pre-order Derek Sherinian's new album here and view the album art and track listing further down the page.

Derek Sherinian, "Empyrean Sky"

Derek Sherinian, The Phoenix Album Art + Track Listing

InsideOut Music

1. "The Phoenix"

2. "Empyrean Sky"

3. "Clouds of Ganymede"

4. "Dragonfly"

5. "Temple of Helios"

6. "Them Changes"

7. "Octopus Pedigree"

8. "Pesadelo"