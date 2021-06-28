Iconic punk act Descendents are dropping a song that may be new to some listeners, but actually has roots dating back to 1977. Brimming with vitality and saying surprisingly plenty in just 56 seconds, the song "Like the Way I Know" is now available.

It's part of the group's forthcoming album, 9th and Walnut, which consists of material recorded by the original lineup back in 2002 that is now on schedule for a July 23 release via Epitaph Records.

"One of the very first Descendents songs, written in 1977, by (founding member) David Nolte, about how living in Hermosa Beach made him feel like a freak,” notes drummer Bill Stevenson about the track. Check out the lyrics below.

Descendents, "Like the Way I Know" Lyrics

When I walk down the street people can’t resist to stare

I don’t exist and I’m not really there

Getting scared, I wanna get outta here

Cuz people ‘round here ain’t like the way I know Like the way I know Tired and sick, I wanna get outta here

Cuz people ‘round here ain’t like the way I know

The 9th & Walnut album is named after the group's Long Beach practice space from their early years. The record as a whole gives listeners a little more insight into some of their earliest written material penned between 1977 and 1980. Featured on the record are vocalist Milo Aukerman, bassist Tony Lombardo, late guitarist Frank Navetta, and drummer Bill Stevenson. Pre-orders for the album are being taken here.

The current lineup, which has guitarist Stephen Egerton and bassist Karl Alvarez in place of Lombardo and Navetta, will hit the road this summer with Rise Against. Stevenson, of course, has been a key player in the production of many of Rise Against's albums. This marks the band's first full fledged tour run since 1997. Get ticketing details here.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Descendents, "Like the Way I Know"