Destruction Book Spring 2022 Tour With Nervosa, Sunlord + VX36
In support of their forthcoming album, Diabolical, German thrash overlords Destruction will embark on a headlining North American tour this spring with support coming from Nervosa, Sunlord and VX36.
The jaunt kicks off on April 28 in Brooklyn, New York and will make 25 stops in all with the last show set for Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 28. After this conclusion, Destruction will head to Baltimore, Maryland for an appearance at the Maryland Death Fest without their tourmates in tow.
Commenting on the upcoming trek, Destruction leader Schmier said, "Yes, we are super thrilled: the first tour of the new record, Diabolical, will kick off in North America! We could not tour there on the last album because of the pandemic, so we made it a top priority to return as soon as the circumstances would allow us, to play for our American fans again! We are bringing our friends Nervosa along - they are a perfect match! We toured together before and the pits were smoking! They also haven't toured in the USA or Canada in a long while. This is a killer package and we are super excited! See you all for a serious beating!!!"
Nervosa frontwoman Prika Amaral added, "This will be a super fun tour with legends and friends - Nervosa with Destruction touring for the third time together, but this time in North America, and Nervosa with the new lineup. Be prepared for a thrash massacre! We can't wait!"
See the complete list of stops below and look for tickets on sale at each now at each venue. Pre-order Diabolical here.
Destruction, Nervosa, Sunlord + VX36 2022 Tour Dates
April 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere
April 29 — Boston, Mass. @ Middle East / Downstairs
April 30 — Montréal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Électriques
May 01 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace
May 03 — Millersville, Pa. @ Phantom Power
May 04 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop
May 05 — Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary
May 06 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies
May 07 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club
May 08 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood
May 09 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck
May 10 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
May 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall
May 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
May 15 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
May 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
May 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
May 19 — Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amp
May 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
May 22 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
May 23 — El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse
May 24 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
May 25 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak
May 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage (The Vinyl)
May 28 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
May 29 — Baltimore, Md. @ Maryland Deathfest
