In support of their forthcoming album, Diabolical, German thrash overlords Destruction will embark on a headlining North American tour this spring with support coming from Nervosa, Sunlord and VX36.

The jaunt kicks off on April 28 in Brooklyn, New York and will make 25 stops in all with the last show set for Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 28. After this conclusion, Destruction will head to Baltimore, Maryland for an appearance at the Maryland Death Fest without their tourmates in tow.

Commenting on the upcoming trek, Destruction leader Schmier said, "Yes, we are super thrilled: the first tour of the new record, Diabolical, will kick off in North America! We could not tour there on the last album because of the pandemic, so we made it a top priority to return as soon as the circumstances would allow us, to play for our American fans again! We are bringing our friends Nervosa along - they are a perfect match! We toured together before and the pits were smoking! They also haven't toured in the USA or Canada in a long while. This is a killer package and we are super excited! See you all for a serious beating!!!"

Nervosa frontwoman Prika Amaral added, "This will be a super fun tour with legends and friends - Nervosa with Destruction touring for the third time together, but this time in North America, and Nervosa with the new lineup. Be prepared for a thrash massacre! We can't wait!"

See the complete list of stops below and look for tickets on sale at each now at each venue. Pre-order Diabolical here.

Destruction, Nervosa, Sunlord + VX36 2022 Tour Dates

Destruction 2022 Tour Napalm Records loading...

April 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere

April 29 — Boston, Mass. @ Middle East / Downstairs

April 30 — Montréal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Électriques

May 01 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace

May 03 — Millersville, Pa. @ Phantom Power

May 04 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

May 05 — Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

May 06 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

May 07 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

May 08 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

May 09 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck

May 10 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

May 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

May 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 15 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

May 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

May 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

May 19 — Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amp

May 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

May 22 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

May 23 — El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse

May 24 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

May 25 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak

May 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage (The Vinyl)

May 28 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

May 29 — Baltimore, Md. @ Maryland Deathfest