DevilDriver Guitarist Leaves Band After 20 Years, Shares Long Statement

Longtime DevilDriver guitarist Mike Spreitzer has revealed that he's leaving the group after a 20-year run with the metal vets. The guitarist had been the second longest tenured member after founding frontman Dez Fafara.

In a lengthy post announcing his exit, the guitarist boiled it down to his desire to be in a band that was touring more actively than DevilDriver had been. Spreitzer had also started up a side band, Verona on Venus, in recent years and revealed that he now hopes to more actively pursue that group as a means to performing and recording more frequently.

Why Mike Spreitzer Is Leaving DevilDriver

Spreitzer offered a more detailed explanation of his reasons for moving on from DevilDriver in a lengthy social media post. He revealed that around 2014, the band started to "feel more like a part-time job" to him.

"In addition, the mere creation of my side project was met with a heavy amount of negativity from a specific individual that made things extremely uncomfortable for me," said the guitarist.

That said, the onus for the decision primarily appears to be on his desire to be a regularly touring musician. "i've waited patiently for DevilDriver to become full-time again. I respectfully understand that since 2019 serious issues had to be dealt with that were out of anybody's control keeping the band off the road. We had a pandemic, there were family emergencies and health issues that had to addressed," said Spreitzer. "But these dilemmas started in 2019. DevilDriver became part-time long before this unfortunate chain of events. I would rather not sit at home waiting for this to become a full-time job any longer."

He later added, "It was never my intention to make VoV a priority over DevilDriver. The only way I can see myself touring as much as I would like is by getting Verona on Venus up and running or perhaps an opportunity to join another band."

The guitarist concluded, "To all the DD fans out there. I love you with all my heart. You are some of the most dedicated humans I have ever met. The vitality in all of you has been the brightest light in my life. You filled my soul with happiness. I am forever grateful for every single one of you and will never forget your unwavering devotion. I wish Dez, Jon, Alex and Davier the very best."

The full statement can be viewed below.

Spreitzer With + Without DevilDriver

As guitarist for the band, Spreitzer first appeared on DevilDriver's 2005 album, The Fury of Our Maker's Hand. He's played on each album since, with the most recent being 2023's Dealing With Demons, Vol. 2.

In December 2023, Spreitzer launched Verona on Venus with the single "Rodent." The band's first album, Popular Delusions, was issued in January of this year. "War Baby" was issued as the most recent Verona on Venus single just last month.