At the end of our 2016 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest interview with Dez Fafara, he teased a bit of his future work singing a bit of a Jamey Johnson song. While that track doesn't appear on DevilDriver's new album, it did offer a hint of what was to come -- a dive into some of the greatest outlaw country songs as reinterpreted by DevilDriver and friends. And now we can confirm that the new disc Outlaws 'Til the End will be released on July 6 via Napalm Records.

As for that track listing, you'll find songs from legends such as Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, George Jones and Johnny Paycheck included, as well as more modern country faves like Dwight Yoakam and Steve Earle, and each with their songs given that heavier DevilDriver and friends touch. See the full track listing below.

"I think real music has always gotten to me, whether it's the blues or even real Goth music like Bauhaus and Sisters of Mercy, as well as outlaw country greats like Johnny Cash, Wayne 'The Train' Hancock and Willie Nelson," Fafara explains. "That stuff has always attracted me, and this is absolutely the real McCoy. The blues and outlaw country are what made rock n' roll. They were around before rock n' roll... and in my head, I've always heard these songs heavy."

The project also allowed Fafara to cross paths with John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash, who was one of the inspirations for the disc. "I knew right away that I wanted to have guests on this record, and the first guest I wanted was John Carter Cash," Fafara recalls. "I didn't want this thing to exist without John, without Hank3 or without Randy [Blythe]. Basically, there were a certain amount of guests that I definitely wanted on it, but as I kept asking people, everyone kept saying yes! Randy and Mark [Morton] are both from the country and they were immediately on board. With John, we wound up talking for two hours when we first met, all about his love of heavy metal and my love of outlaw country and my love of his dad's music. All he wanted to do was talk about metal and all I wanted to do was talk about outlaw country. It was the craziest thing."

Pre-orders are currently available in multiple formats here or with special merchandise options at this location. You can also check out a teaser video for the album with a portion of the Hank III collaboration on "Country Heroes" in the player above. And look for DevilDriver playing the Rock USA and INKCARCERATION festivals in July.

DevilDriver, Outlaws 'Til the End Track Listing

1. "Country Heroes"

Written by Hank Williams III

Performed by Hank3 & Dez Fafara

2. "Whiskey River"

Written by Johnny Bush and Paul Stroud; recorded by Willie Nelson

Performed by Randy Blythe, Mark Morton of Lamb of God & Dez Fafara

3. "Outlaw Man"

Written by David Blue; recorded by the Eagles

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DEVILDRIVER

4. "Ghost Riders in the Sky"

Written by Stan Jones

Performed by John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash, Randy Blythe & Dez Fafara

5. "I'm the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised)"

Written by Bobby Bobby Borchers, Wayne Kemp, Mack Vickery; recorded by Johnny Paycheck

Performed by Dez Fafara & DEVILDRIVER

6. "If Drinking Don't Kill Me (Her Memory Will)"

Written by Harlan Sanders, Rick Beresford; recorded by George Jones

Performed by Wednesday13 & Dez Fafara

7. "The Man Comes Around"

Written by Johnny Cash

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara

8. "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere"

Written by Dwight Yoakam

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DEVILDRIVER

9. "Copperhead Road"

Written by Steve Earle

Performed by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists & Dez Fafara

10. "Dad's Gonna Kill Me"

Written by Richard Thompson

Performed by Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory & Dez Fafara

11. "A Country Boy Can Survive"

Written by Hank Williams Jr.

Performed by Dez Fafara & DEVILDRIVER

12. "The Ride"

Written by J.B. Detterline Jr., Gary Gentry; recorded by David Allan Coe

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara

DevilDriver, Outlaws 'Til the End Artwork

Napalm Records Napalm Records loading...